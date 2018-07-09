Lib Lawyer Destroys Any Possibility of Obstruction Charges Against Trump

The esteemed Liberal attorney and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz explained to Clinton operative turned “journalist” George Stephanopoulos Sunday that the President’s motives cannot come into play on any obstruction charges in a constitutionally protected act.

The constitutional act would be the firing of Jim Comey, the former FBI director.

Mr. Dershowitz said he is certain of it.

The President was “merely exercising his power” under the Constitution’s Article II.

“You cannot question a president’s motives when the president acts,” Dershowitz told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

“If a president pardons, that’s it. If a president fires, that’s it. You can’t go beyond the act and get into his motive or into his intent.”

ONE OF MUELLER’S LAWYERS ALREADY TRIED IT AND WILL DO IT AGAIN

That doesn’t mean Mueller and his staff won’t try, at least to hurt Trump and affect the elections. One of Mueller’s lawyers already tried it and is capable of doing it again. They don’t care if it’s overturned by SCOTUS two years from now.

One of the Muller team members, Michael Dreeban, has already argued for a ridiculously broad interpretation of obstruction of justice. Renowned liberal Professor of law Jonathan Turley writes:

Dreeben’s background also contains an interesting item that bears directly on the potential case against President Donald Trump. Dreeben argued in an unsuccessful appeal of the prosecution of Arthur Anderson where the Justice Department advanced a sweeping interpretation of obstruction of justice — an interpretation that I criticized as wildly overbroad.

The interpretation resulted in a unanimous rejection of the Supreme Court. Given the call for a charge of obstruction against Trump (and the view of some of us that there remains considerable statutory barriers to such a charge), Dreeben’s addition should be a concern to the Trump defense team.

After Dreeben and his team relentlessly and unconstitutionally pursued Arthur Anderson, one of the biggest accounting firms in the nation at the time, the case was overturned by the Supreme Court, but by then the company was ruined.

DERSHOWITZ’S IS SNUBBED FOR NOT TOTING THE COMPANY LINE

For being an honest broker of the law, Dershowitz is being snubbed at snooty Martha’s Vineyard, the Kennedy stomping grounds.

Dershowitz discussed it in an op-ed published by the Hill.

“And that is all some people need to know to make judgments about you,” wrote Dershowitz while discussing how divided the country is politically and how unwilling people are to engage in discussion.

These people are the people who think they are better than us and plan to rule over us against our will.