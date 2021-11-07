Surgeon General on Expanding COV Mandate: “Nothing Is Off the Table”

















Figurehead President Biden has said that he is prepared to fight the lawsuits and a recent temporary injunction aimed at his unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private business. Immediately after OSHA published their rule, which is actually a law, it was rumored that the mandate will be expanded to include small businesses and other mandates.

A federal judge put a temporary halt to the latest mandate, saying there are “grave statutory and constitutional issues.”

The authoritarian Biden cabal is ignoring Congress and using agencies, unelected bureaucrats, to create laws.

During an interview with This Week, Biden’s Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has politicized the office, confirmed: “that nothing is off the table.” They plan to look at expanding the mandate.

Watch:

