Rep. Waltz Will Be the NSA, Rubio Secretary of State, Potentially Patel for CIA

Sen. Marco Rubio will become Secretary of State. The report comes via the New York Times.

Sources told them Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as his secretary of state. He could change his mind, but the three sources said he appears to have settled on Mr. Rubio. He had considered him as his running mate.

Mr. Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010 and has become proficient in foreign affairs, taking hard lines on China and Iran in particular.

He initially found himself at odds with those Republicans who were more skeptical about interventions abroad, but he has also echoed Mr. Trump more recently on issues like Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying that the conflict has reached a stalemate and “needs to be brought to a conclusion.”

Mike Waltz for CIA

Mike Waltz is a trustworthy America First former soldier. He believes in peace through strength.

The Taliban recently said they want peace. They will more so now.

BREAKING: President-elect Donald J. Trump names Rep. Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser. This is a leader who knows that real national security requires strength, not appeasement. This team is sending a loud and resounding message: the U.S. isn’t taking orders from global… pic.twitter.com/dXWgxtEytH — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) November 12, 2024

Reportedly, Kash Patel is under consideration to head up the CIA.

Trump’s top contender for head of the CIA, Kash Patel:

-Wants to implement a 24/7 declassification office releasing files about JFK and 9/11.

-On day one, he wants to bring out Jeffrey Epstein’s black book of names that were being blackmailed.

-He wants to bring out all the… pic.twitter.com/9Up6E4t6AM — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) November 11, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email