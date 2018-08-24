Libs Say Wildly Crazy Things About Iowa Killer’s Immigration Status

Liberals want you to stop considering immigration status when an illegal immigrant commits a serious crime. They want to ignore the increasing number of Americans and immigrants victimized by criminal aliens.

Allan Richards is the lawyer for Cristhian Rivera, the illegal alien who murdered 20-year old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. He has already said in court that Rivera is an “all-American boy’ as he tried to garner sympathy for the merciless killer who repeatedly stabbed Mollie until she died.

At about 4:00 on the clip below, the lawyer said it’s not a ‘fact’ that Rivera’s status as an illegal alien mattered. It is “rhetoric”, not “fact”, he insisted.

If Rivera wasn’t here, Mollie might still not be deceased, he contends.

When Martha McCallum called him on it, he said it’s “your rhetoric” and “your point of view”.

Richards also said it’s not fact because the people who claim he is illegal aren’t under oath. Apparently, reporters have to get everyone under oath before they can report.

This is the liberal mind.

Watch:

The man is not an anomaly. Many liberals will say the same thing. One did only a couple of hours later.

LIB IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY SAYS IT’S A PHILOSOPHY TO SAY IF THE KILLER WASN’T HERE, MOLLIE WOULD BE ALIVE

Jason Chaffetz was hosting The Ingraham Angle last night and had two guests on, one was Fox News contributor Tom Homan, the former Acting Director of ICE, and the other was an immigration attorney named Allen Orr. The topic was the interview above with attorney Allen Richards.

Orr couldn’t understand what Rivera’s presence in the country illegally had to do with anything. When Mr. Chaffetz noted that if Rivera hadn’t been here illegally, Mollie would be alive, Orr literally said he couldn’t understand what he was saying.

Orr said, “it’s a fallacy of causation”. Then he added that it’s a “straw man.” He followed up by accusing Chaffetz of demonizing all “immigrants”. Chaffetz called him on not referring to Rivera as an illegal immigrant, but the man was insufferable.

Chaffetz began the interview by asking if Rivera’s immigration status was a legitimate topic for discussion. The attorney responded by saying, ‘no, and he didn’t know if Rivera was not here illegally if it would have changed things. He wasn’t “going to play that game,” he declared.

The attorney said it wasn’t even logical to say if Rivera wasn’t here illegally, Mollie would have been alive. Then he tried to say believing that is a philosophy.

When liberals make illogical statements, are we supposed to just act as if they make sense?

Watch: