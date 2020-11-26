Twitter suspends Col Mastriano’s private account after he led PA voter fraud hearing

“We’re going to reap our harvest…The time for dithering and deliberation is over. It’s time for decisive action. We have to protect our Commonwealth and our nation. The eyes of the world are upon us…This is our day…We’re going to keep the Republic” – Sen. Doug Mastriano

In what can only be seen as unbelievable in-your-face Goebbels-style censorship of a state senator, Twitter suspended Col. Doug Mastriano’s private account. This is after he ran a very effective Senate hearing about what looks like very serious fraud.

This is an elected public official! We need to know why he was suspended. His senate account is here. Check out the hearing on this link — watch a few of the short clips.

BREAKING: Twitter has suspended COL @dougmastriano after leading the PA Senate Hearing today about election fraud — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2020

“We’re gonna fight the good fight for freedom and secure our Republic.” – Doug Mastriano

Watch:

Senator Mastriano closes the hearing in #Gettysburg

“A Republic if you can keep it. We’re gonna keep it.” pic.twitter.com/U48NJDmyrL — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 25, 2020

This is a Colonel!

Colonel Douglas V Mastriano

31 year veteran, US Army

Multiple deployments, Iraq & Afghanistan

Director, NATO Joint Intelligence Center

Professor, US Army War College

Now: State Senator, Southcentral PA pic.twitter.com/qxC8uAyPuN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2020