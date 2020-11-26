Twitter suspends Col Mastriano’s private account after he led PA voter fraud hearing

“We’re going to reap our harvest…The time for dithering and deliberation is over. It’s time for decisive action. We have to protect our Commonwealth and our nation. The eyes of the world are upon us…This is our day…We’re going to keep the Republic”

– Sen. Doug Mastriano

In what can only be seen as unbelievable in-your-face Goebbels-style censorship of a state senator, Twitter suspended Col. Doug Mastriano’s private account. This is after he ran a very effective Senate hearing about what looks like very serious fraud.

This is an elected public official! We need to know why he was suspended. His senate account is here. Check out the hearing on this link — watch a few of the short clips.

“We’re gonna fight the good fight for freedom and secure our Republic.”

– Doug Mastriano

Watch:

This is a Colonel!

