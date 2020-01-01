Linda Sarsour extolled by Elle as a feminist woman of color

Last week, Elle magazine published a list of “20 Women of Color in Politics to Watch in 2020.” Included in the list is the anti-Semitic hard-left activist Linda Sarsour. She is white, very white, but the lie that she’s a woman of color traverses the media.

ELLE DOESN’T KNOW THE DEFINITION OF WHITE

Elle chose another very white woman as one of the twenty, Tram Nguyen. She is very white. I could see if they said she’s a leftist woman minority, but they didn’t, they said she is a woman of color. They picked several other Asian women who are white and the Hispanic women don’t have all that much color either. All the women are leftists getting out the vote and getting hard-left women to run for office.

They had some very nutty women on the list like another anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams, the fake governor of Georgia.

The left calls all minorities ‘people of color’ to form a large group to attack the majority and push their agenda.

SHE’S NO FEMINIST

Getting back to Sarsour, she isn’t a feminist and is actually their enemy if they don’t obey. Sarsour is a Democratic Socialist — a communist — who promotes Sharia which puts women down.

Watch:

SHE WAS PART OF AN ABUSIVE CULTURE TOWARDS WOMEN

In 2017, Asmi Fathelbab, a former employee of the Arab American Association in New York when feminist heroine Linda Sarsour was its executive director, accused Sarsour of dismissing her claims of sexual assault and harassment and following through on threats to destroy her career.

Fethelbab said, “She oversaw an environment unsafe and abusive to women. “Women who put [Sarsour] on a pedestal for women’s rights and empowerment deserve to know how she really treats us.”

Fathelbab claims the Arab American Association was an unsafe workplace where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, body-shamed and intimidated.

Oftentimes, Sarsour was directly involved, according to the ex-staffer’s account.

Others anonymously confirmed Fethelbab’s accusations to The Daily Caller.

In the article, Linda Sarsour is immortalized as a feminist heroine, instead of labeled as the active supporter of Sharia oppression of women that she is.

The mainstream media are actually fabulists pushing a far-left agenda.