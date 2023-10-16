Lindsey Graham Found Another War for Us

By
M Dowling
-
3
28

Lindsey Graham made a contribution to our Clown Show reports today. He found another war he’d like to start. Graham has wanted to start a war with Iran for as long as he wanted Ukrainians to go to war with Russia. He’s now threatening Iran. He’s coming for you Iran.

Lindsey’s a tough guy so we strongly recommend he join the fight – the infantry. We want him on the front lines.


3 Comments
Peter B. Prange
11 minutes ago

For the last five years the Senator has talked big and made a lot of promises, but in the end produces nothing except perhaps bulletin board fodder for terrorists to hate America more.

Reply
The Prisoner
21 minutes ago

Any excuse will do for another war. This gets Graham some big campaign contributions. US interests are never in his statements. That is the acid test of a person. Anyone yelling and screaming about the terrorist attack who never mentions the invasion of the USA is an obvious sellout.

Reply
Peter B. Prange
13 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

Harsh, but a lot of hard truth!

Reply
