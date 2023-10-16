Lindsey Graham Found Another War for Us

Lindsey Graham made a contribution to our Clown Show reports today. He found another war he’d like to start. Graham has wanted to start a war with Iran for as long as he wanted Ukrainians to go to war with Russia. He’s now threatening Iran. He’s coming for you Iran.

Lindsey’s a tough guy so we strongly recommend he join the fight – the infantry. We want him on the front lines.

There’s never a war he isn’t eager for someone else to fight https://t.co/o3e8zi45AV — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 15, 2023

