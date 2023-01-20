Lindsey Graham Is a RINO

The Pentagon will send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine for the first time as part of a $2.5 billion ‘security’ package. Bradley fighting vehicles are also on the list. One of the most activist Senators pushing for sending heavier arms is Lindsey Graham.

The package, publicized a day before an international coalition meets in Germany to discuss more aid to Ukraine, is the second largest ever announced by the United States. The US has now committed $26.7 billion to Ukraine in security aid since the beginning of the war nearly a year ago.

“The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners, including at today’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and we applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together to make significant contributions to support Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Russia alone could end this war today. Until it does so, we will stand United with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

Well, that’s not going to happen unless we negotiate.

Lindsey Graham is one of the warmongers people appear to listen to, and you can listen to him in the clip below as he talks about arming Ukraine while flanked by two far-left Democrats.

Graham thinks Taiwan is gone, and Russia will move on to other countries if we don’t fuel the war in Ukraine. Lindsey Graham is a warmonger who has pushed war with Russia for nearly a decade when he’s not pushing war elsewhere. He does this when he’s not pushing amnesty for millions of foreigners who came illegally. Despite his promises, he was useless to Donald Trump and never investigated anything while running the Judiciary.

No matter what you think of the war, Lindsey is a warmongering RINO.

We don’t think all of the West is totally behind this.


4 Comments
Popeye the Project Boy
4 minutes ago

Call him and the rest of these idiots what they really are, War Pigs!

GuvGeek
33 minutes ago

Lindsey Graham is a Chicken Hawk who is still fighting the Cold War!

The Prisoner
44 minutes ago

Graham is a jester/sidekick of the corrupt establishment. His behavior is odd, indicating that he may be compromised. He does not have much influence other than his senate vote. I doubt senators take him seriously. On the big issues, such as amnesty (he was a pro-amnesty zealot), he is anti-USA. He can use his support for the Ukraine war as a conservative cloak to conceal his true self.

Popeye the Project Boy
2 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

He’s a perfect big mouth politician. I would love to toss his ass off a bridge.

