Lindsey Graham Is a RINO

The Pentagon will send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine for the first time as part of a $2.5 billion ‘security’ package. Bradley fighting vehicles are also on the list. One of the most activist Senators pushing for sending heavier arms is Lindsey Graham.

The package, publicized a day before an international coalition meets in Germany to discuss more aid to Ukraine, is the second largest ever announced by the United States. The US has now committed $26.7 billion to Ukraine in security aid since the beginning of the war nearly a year ago.

“The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners, including at today’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and we applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together to make significant contributions to support Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Russia alone could end this war today. Until it does so, we will stand United with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

Well, that’s not going to happen unless we negotiate.

Lindsey Graham is one of the warmongers people appear to listen to, and you can listen to him in the clip below as he talks about arming Ukraine while flanked by two far-left Democrats.

Graham thinks Taiwan is gone, and Russia will move on to other countries if we don’t fuel the war in Ukraine. Lindsey Graham is a warmonger who has pushed war with Russia for nearly a decade when he’s not pushing war elsewhere. He does this when he’s not pushing amnesty for millions of foreigners who came illegally. Despite his promises, he was useless to Donald Trump and never investigated anything while running the Judiciary.

No matter what you think of the war, Lindsey is a warmongering RINO.

Graham speaking in Kyiv: “If Putin gets away with this, there goes Taiwan. If Putin’s successful in Ukraine and isn’t prosecuted under international law, everything we’ve said since WWII becomes a joke. He will continue beyond Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/qtlSZHpuVh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2023

We don’t think all of the West is totally behind this.

ECFR Poll: More European voters want a negotiated end to the Ukraine War than protracted conflict https://t.co/anzPRaIIDO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 27, 2022

Poll Shows Black Americans Are Less Likely To Support Ukraine War If The Risk Is WW3 https://t.co/xWrMBEJZV4 pic.twitter.com/fsMDVGdYkL — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 19, 2023

