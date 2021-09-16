Corporations, 3 former presidents, Biden to resettle massive numbers of Afghans

















Donald Trump’s former top aide, Stephen Miller recently reported that the Biden administration plans to allow any and all Afghans to immigrate into the United States. There is a bill Biden is pushing to give lifetime welfare, rapid citizenship, and no requirements for immigration by Afghans. Afghanistan is a violent, terrorist nation and we would be importing some of the terrorists along with undoubtedly some very nice people.

Their values do not conform to ours and that is a serious problem.

Now we learn that three former presidents are teaming up to welcome all Afghans to America. Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton claim they are welcoming Afghan allies. That remains to be seen. It doesn’t sound like they’re discriminating in any way.

They’re all teaming up with multinational corporations — Airbnb, Walmart, Starbucks, Instacart, Facebook, Microsoft, and Chobani, and others — to bring Afghans to the United States for permanent resettlement and to help fund them.

This sounds like The Great Reset or The New World Order.

To start, we are going to have 95,000 Afghans, the majority of whom were not vetted. There was no plan for the withdrawal, but they obviously planned this.

Three former U.S. presidents – Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will serve as a part of https://t.co/PAebXTeWPF, a coalition of advocacy groups that aim to help resettle Afghan refugees https://t.co/G7qJXUOw3D pic.twitter.com/H8wK1wxOKv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

Many of the refugees fleeing Afghanistan stood by America and risked everything for a chance at a better life. With the launch of https://t.co/2CLx31kMeN, we can support our new Afghan neighbors and reaffirm our common humanity. I hope you’ll join us. https://t.co/oi0NNIBihQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 14, 2021

Related















