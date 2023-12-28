Lindsey Graham Wants to Blow Iran Up

We’re involved in a war in Ukraine and in Israel, getting hit regularly (100 times) with Houthi missiles and drones in the Red Sea. Now warmongering Graham wants us to blow up Iran. Basically, Iran did declare war on the US, using satellite terrorists. We need to sanction them into near-nonexistence again, not go to war. Graham thinks the initial step is always war.

“For centuries, American statesmen reviled the thought of civilian deaths & war as a last resort,” Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X. “Now we have the likes of Lindsey Graham and Nikki Haley giddy about “blowing Iran off the map.” This is disgusting & says a lot about the kind of GOP they’re trying to resuscitate.”

It’s unlikely Graham can handle anything without demanding war. He’s a big part of our involvement in Ukraine. Graham and McConnell are now questioning sending money to Ukraine, so you know the war they wanted isn’t going well.

Lindsey needs to shut up before he starts World War III.

NEW – Lindsey Graham: “Hit Iran… blow it off the map.” pic.twitter.com/5dfhVQOcja — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 28, 2023

