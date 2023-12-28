Sanctuary City Champion Begs for Federal $$$ for Illegal Crossers

Sanctuary City Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is getting torched by his angry residents, suddenly discovered massive illegal immigration is a problem. He’s begging for federal taxpayers to help him out. He’s only getting a tiny number of these illegals who are crossing our borders, destroying who we are in real time as the administration wants them to do.

Again – none of these sanctuary cities cared about what was happening at the border until the border was brought to them, and still – they deal with a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the sheer numbers of people coming across. They ask for money – not federal policy changes. https://t.co/SCLpav4Vqx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 27, 2023

According to Breitbart News, Johnson vowed to grant illegal immigrants and other ineligible foreign residents the right to vote in school board elections. His platform states that he will collaborate with Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to pass legislation allowing all parents and taxpayers to vote in school board elections, regardless of their citizenship status.

He wants anonymous illegal aliens to decide the city’s future. as if citizenship means nothing.

In early November, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago called on city residents to continue to make “sacrifices” to address the thousands of migrants in the city who need shelter.

Residents were not happy.

Chicago residents worry that migrants will eventually dilute the black vote “Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interests we have.” They will “destroy our neighborhood and silence our voices even further.”

pic.twitter.com/9vSsZkQOUE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 8, 2023

The residents aren’t falling for his dishonest diversions.

African-American residents in Chicago are angry they’re being robbed and disrespected by another group of people (migrants) coming into their neighborhood. Oh, the irony….that must really suck pic.twitter.com/54IreS5UP5 — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) July 29, 2023

His approval catered.

NEW: First public poll on Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s job approval rating released this morning from @illinoispolicy + @EchelonInsights. Overall: 28% approve / 50% disapprove This is one of the lowest job approval ratings recorded by a mayor in modern Chicago history.… pic.twitter.com/PEq289u8dV — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 15, 2023

Johnson tried to blame Gov. Abbott for the Democrat administration’s open borders. He said Gov. Abbott was attacking America.

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas visited Mexico with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a photo-op. They wanted to pretend they were doing something in advance of the 2024 election.

They even lied and thanked Mexico for their efforts. The only effort they are making is to help illegal aliens cross our borders.

Continue its efforts? What efforts? Mexico is enabling the chaos at the border by mass issuing humanitarian visas to migrants that allow them to travel through MX straight to the U.S. border…then they discard the visas on the ground when they cross illegally. And the trains?! https://t.co/vp3lObAJdl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

