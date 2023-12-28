Sanctuary City Champion Begs for Federal $$$ for Illegal Crossers

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Screenshot of Brandon Johnson

Sanctuary City Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is getting torched by his angry residents, suddenly discovered massive illegal immigration is a problem. He’s begging for federal taxpayers to help him out. He’s only getting a tiny number of these illegals who are crossing our borders, destroying who we are in real time as the administration wants them to do.

According to Breitbart News, Johnson vowed to grant illegal immigrants and other ineligible foreign residents the right to vote in school board elections. His platform states that he will collaborate with Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to pass legislation allowing all parents and taxpayers to vote in school board elections, regardless of their citizenship status.

He wants anonymous illegal aliens to decide the city’s future. as if citizenship means nothing.

In early November, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago called on city residents to continue to make “sacrifices” to address the thousands of migrants in the city who need shelter.

Residents were not happy.

The residents aren’t falling for his dishonest diversions.

His approval catered.

Johnson tried to blame Gov. Abbott for the Democrat administration’s open borders. He said Gov. Abbott was attacking America.

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas visited Mexico with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a photo-op. They wanted to pretend they were doing something in advance of the 2024 election.

They even lied and thanked Mexico for their efforts. The only effort they are making is to help illegal aliens cross our borders.


1 Comment
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
18 minutes ago

I grew up in a home in the far south side of Chicago. We long ago escaped from there.

Outside my bedroom window there, 200 feet away across Halsted Street, an illegal immigrant camp to house 1500 people is being rapidly built.

0
Reply
