Lisa Murkowski Will Vote for Tulsi, Collins for RFK

Tulsi Gabbard received Lisa Murkowski’s endorsement for DNI. She should breeze through the Senate. Susan Collins already agreed to RFK Jr.

“I will vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. While I continue to have concerns about certain positions she has previously taken, I appreciate her commitment to rein in the outsized scope of the agency while still enabling the ODNI to continue its essential function in upholding national security. As she brings independent thinking and necessary oversight to her new role, I am counting on her to ensure the safety and civil liberties of American citizens remain rigorously protected.”

I like Murkowski’s reasons and hope she sincerely wants the agencies reduced with oversight.

