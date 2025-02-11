Early Morning News Flash: FBI Leaker, NIH Funds, and More

M Dowling
Sean Hannity asked Tom Homan how certain he was that the FBI leaked who released information on the raids.

Homan responded, “Again, I’ll let the Department of Justice do their own investigation, but again, I talked to the deputy attorney general this week. And they’ve opened up a criminal investigation. He thinks the information is coming from there, also. So we’ll let the  investigation play out, but some of the leads point that way.”

“Wow, that’s really scary,” Hannity said.

Aside from the boldness, it’s a grave crime. Judging from the LA Times’s article, it seems like it’s more than one person.

Another leftist judge and NIH funds will flow with 50% to 75% overhead paid by taxpayers. Is this legit, or are taxpayers paying over and over for university furnishings and staff? They have huge endowments. Are we ATMs?

Scott Jennings took on the entire CNN panel and held fast while they tried to say that Biden didn’t ignore the Supreme Court’s decision on student loan “forgiveness.” Of course, Biden did ignore it, but the panel insists he didn’t.

I’m adding this because we have these people here thanks to open borders and they mean us harm. Rashida Tlaib appears in one brief section; she is friends with actual terrorists.

Rep. Kweisis Mfume wants Black Lives Matter and Antifa on the streets, probably with some radical people here illegally.

Circular reporting by the commie left media.


