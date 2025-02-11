Early Morning News Flash: FBI Leaker, NIH Funds, and More

Sean Hannity asked Tom Homan how certain he was that the FBI leaked who released information on the raids.

Homan responded, “Again, I’ll let the Department of Justice do their own investigation, but again, I talked to the deputy attorney general this week. And they’ve opened up a criminal investigation. He thinks the information is coming from there, also. So we’ll let the investigation play out, but some of the leads point that way.”

“Wow, that’s really scary,” Hannity said.

Aside from the boldness, it’s a grave crime. Judging from the LA Times’s article, it seems like it’s more than one person.

WHAT??? Tom Homan just said that the mole leaking ICE’s raid plans to tip off illegal aliens is likely from the FBI. We need Kash Patel confirmed NOW. “I talked to the Deputy Attorney General this week… He thinks the information is coming from there also, so we’ll let that… pic.twitter.com/pJwcHRv8k4 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 11, 2025

Another leftist judge and NIH funds will flow with 50% to 75% overhead paid by taxpayers. Is this legit, or are taxpayers paying over and over for university furnishings and staff? They have huge endowments. Are we ATMs?

This is deeply wrong! A judge just blocked dropping the overhead charged on NIH grants from the outrageous 60% to a far more reasonable 15%. This judge is FORCING the CORRUPTION to CONTINUE. WTF. https://t.co/3CSA6aZ0Jd — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

Scott Jennings took on the entire CNN panel and held fast while they tried to say that Biden didn’t ignore the Supreme Court’s decision on student loan “forgiveness.” Of course, Biden did ignore it, but the panel insists he didn’t.

BRUTAL! Scott Jennings singlehandedly fact-checked everyone on CNN when they claimed Biden never ignored court orders. Jennings immediately paraphrased Biden’s own words: “The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me.” Then he brought up the fact that Biden kept… pic.twitter.com/2luOqa9AsR — George (@BehizyTweets) February 11, 2025

This was a gem pic.twitter.com/vSzw0FYhor — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

I’m adding this because we have these people here thanks to open borders and they mean us harm. Rashida Tlaib appears in one brief section; she is friends with actual terrorists.

A frightening and extremely important eight-minute segment on the enemy within our country. A must watch. https://t.co/eAWR5e2o3k — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 11, 2025

Rep. Kweisis Mfume wants Black Lives Matter and Antifa on the streets, probably with some radical people here illegally.

BREAKING: Rep. Kweisi Mfume calls for a “STREET FIGHT” to stop Trump from cutting government waste. pic.twitter.com/NUDKWYi2O4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

Circular reporting by the commie left media.

So this is how it works. The NYT does a story in which leftist professors say there’s a constitutional crisis and six hours later CNN does a story saying “there are warnings,” which is technically true but is simply just an extension of a party ideological line from one media… https://t.co/CfvUw6YxGY — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 11, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email