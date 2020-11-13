Listen to Pelosi & Sanders! Only legal votes, don’t trust the machines

In 2004, during a debate on Ohio votes, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders said that only legally cast votes must be counted. Also, those electronic machines have led to a loss of confidence by the public.

Only legal votes must be counted!

It’s not a conspiracy theory, Pelosi said.

“Other rights are illusory if the right to vote is undermined,” Pelosi said.

PELOSI (2004): “Please don’t talk about this about a conspiracy theory. It’s not about that. It’s not about conspiracy; it’s about the Constitution of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/P0ewdtAggH — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

PELOSI (2004): “There are still legitimate concerns over the integrity of our elections and of ensuring the principle of one person one vote.” pic.twitter.com/9ClgJogATK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

Bernie agreed with tens of millions of Americans who are worried that when they cast a vote on a machine, their vote won't be counted:

SANDERS (2004): “I agree with tens of millions of Americans who are very worried that when they cast a ballot on an electronic voting machine that there is no paper trail to record that vote in the event of a recount.” pic.twitter.com/49cbltqHA7 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

Watch the entire House debate on Democrats’ objection to the Ohio electoral votes here if you desire: