Listen to Pelosi & Sanders! Only legal votes, don’t trust the machines

By
M. Dowling
-
0

In 2004, during a debate on Ohio votes, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders said that only legally cast votes must be counted. Also, those electronic machines have led to a loss of confidence by the public.

Only legal votes must be counted!

It’s not a conspiracy theory, Pelosi said.

“Other rights are illusory if the right to vote is undermined,” Pelosi said.

Bernie the commie agreed with tens of millions of Americans who are worried that when they cast a vote on a machine, their vote won’t be counted:

Watch the entire House debate on Democrats’ objection to the Ohio electoral votes here if you desire:

