Rudy Giuliani elaborates on the evidence of fraud that he has for MI & PA

During the interview below, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani explains the evidence of voter fraud he has allegedly compiled.

The former mayor Giuliani discussed Dominion software. He said he has one person inside Dominion who has come forward about Michigan’s election. Over 100,000 ballots were brought in with paper bags and cardboard boxes and they were all for Biden. She was told they were brought in because Donald Trump was too far ahead.

There wasn’t a vote for any other Democrat either.

Giuliani has witnesses to corroborate them three or four times.

Trump’s personal attorney, Giuliani, said the same thing happened in Pennsylvania –Philadelphia is very corrupt.

The very important evidence includes thousands of ballots that are fraudulent. The two most important cases are Pennsylvania and Michigan, he said.

Ballots in Pennsylvania came out of the woodwork all night to make up an 800,000 ballot differential, he explained.

In Michigan, independent contractors were so shocked that they reported the fraud.

The mainstream is willfully suppressing the evidence, the interviewer noted.

Rudy said Dominion uses Chinese software. That’s the first we heard of that.

The former mayor said the real arbiters of this are the state legislators and if they accept these illegitimate ballots, then Trump’s campaign might take it to the Supreme Court.

Toward the end of the interview, Giuliani discussed the case of the postal worker who was threatened by a USPS agent. Giuliani described it as a sideshow.

Watch: