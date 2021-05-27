Little children hijack the car of ‘defund the police’ mayoral candidate



















Children hijacked the car of Atlanta ‘defund the police’ activist, Antonio Brown. One witness said the children who stole it are about 6 to 11 years of age.

The victim is a councilman and candidate for mayor of Atlanta. If anyone deserves to have his car hijacked, it’s this man but he seems incapable of learning from the experience.

Anyway, he’s elite with a Mercedes and doesn’t care if the rest of the peasants have police protection.

Brown blames the hijacking on poverty when in fact it’s horrible parenting in most cases.

Watch:

