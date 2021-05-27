Shootout in the posh Upper West Side of Manhattan

Police release footage of a shootout in broad daylight in the posh Upper West Side of Manhattan. This is Cuomo-de Blasio’s New York.
This is a photo of one of the black men:
The two shooters — both between 18 and 22 years old — confronted each other around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue. They pulled out guns, and fired multiple times, according to cops and the surveillance clip released Wednesday.
One of the men in a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers is seen running around the corner and firing the first shots.
NYPD released footage of a brazen daytime shoot-out in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and police are seeking leads to identifying the individuals seen in the video. https://t.co/U4V9VdFKb3 pic.twitter.com/ClzPgGU7KL
— ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2021
UPPER WEST SIDE SHOOTOUT: Video shows two men confront each other on a Manhattan street, take out their guns, and open fire — in broad daylight! Police are now looking for them. | https://t.co/dLKh6ffNB4 pic.twitter.com/S1ce9Bi4RY
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 27, 2021
They don’t have gun free zone signs in Manhattan?
Ohhh…Comrade DeBlasio got some splainin’ to do.
Maybe a children’s book for NY public school, my first shootout?
A bank just around the corner was robbed at lunchtime a few years back and the armed opiate bandits got caught after getting a little too greedy on the same two parallel streets at the same big pharma chain of stores.
The poleece were walking right through the hood with dogs and heaters drawn.
They did announce on car PA please go inside and remain there for the duration.
Since the GFZ sign isn’t working they should pass a law or something.
Oh…laws are a construct of the white male patriarchy.