Shootout in the posh Upper West Side of Manhattan



















Police release footage of a shootout in broad daylight in the posh Upper West Side of Manhattan. This is Cuomo-de Blasio’s New York.

This is a photo of one of the black men:

The two shooters — both between 18 and 22 years old — confronted each other around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue. They pulled out guns, and fired multiple times, according to cops and the surveillance clip released Wednesday.

One of the men in a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers is seen running around the corner and firing the first shots.

NYPD released footage of a brazen daytime shoot-out in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Nobody was hurt in the incident and police are seeking leads to identifying the individuals seen in the video. https://t.co/U4V9VdFKb3 pic.twitter.com/ClzPgGU7KL — ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2021

UPPER WEST SIDE SHOOTOUT: Video shows two men confront each other on a Manhattan street, take out their guns, and open fire — in broad daylight! Police are now looking for them. | https://t.co/dLKh6ffNB4 pic.twitter.com/S1ce9Bi4RY — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 27, 2021

Related

















