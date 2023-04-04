Read the Indictment, Now Public

This is a terrible day for America. Forget Donald Trump for a moment. This affects every American. Every American lost his or her rights today. If they can go after a former president, they can go after you or me. These leftists who have taken over the Democrat Party are very nasty people. Their goal is one-party rule, and you should be able to see by now how terrible they will be as rulers.
They want to destroy our right to protest, speak, defend ourselves, and have privacy, own private property, and they want to tell us what we can do, how we can do it, what we eat, and what we are allowed to see. These leftists have nothing on the Soviets.
Donald Trump plans to speak at 8 pm.
Read the Indictment:
Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down the FDR Drive and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA. I never thought I would see this level of corruption in the United States.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023
This is what we are up against – this is New York. #LetitiaJames pic.twitter.com/mS2A5nP3Ip
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023
Stormy lost again:
BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023
Where is the Statement of Facts document that accompanied the Indictment.
I heard it said this indictment was weak but that’s an understatement. How do they hope to “prove” mens rea let alone the specific charges. Bragg’s 15 minutes of fame will turn into a lifetime of shame.
As the leader of El Salvador is quoted in response to the indictment of the opposition: “The days of the United States ability to use “democracy” as a foreign policy, is gone”.
The West’s rainbow imperialism is waning.
Hillary’s many coverups interfered in the 2016 election. Those coverups included 33000 deleted emails which were under subpoena. Also, devices were lost. Crimes covered up include numerous violations of the espionage act and payments received by the foundation for influence (i.e. uranium sale to Russia).
There is no crime by Trump cited.
The American liberal elite puts the bacchanal of its thirst for blood–Trump’s blood–on full display. This hysteria is perverse and utterly futile. Let’s imagine that your ardent wishes and hateful hopes are fulfilled. Trump disappears from America. Let’s imagine this for one moment. Do you think, in all honesty, that America’s problems will disappear? No, they will not. Then you would want all Republicans to disappear, which will give you full control of the American institutions of power. You will use these tool of control to subdue ordinary Americans. Only after that, in your vision, our problems will disappear. They will disappear from our obsequious and servile mainstream media and we will have no problems. Just solutions. Your solutions. Because you think that you the elite are the only ones who by the will of destiny and decrees of cosmic forces have them. You can be sure that this is not going to happen; not in today’s America and the world. You are afraid of this truth and you will do your best to suppress it. History teachers us one simple truth: those who practice oppression never win.