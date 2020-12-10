Live! Fiery Georgia hearing

Live! Georgia hearing and Rudy’s back, good as ever!
Short clips:
.@RudyGiuliani discusses the controversial Georgia arena ballot counting footage at a hearing. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/tF1lVX7PVs
— Newsmax (@newsmax) December 10, 2020
#GeorgiaHearing surveillance footage showing 4 workers pulling out boxes of ballots after everyone else left. You can see them counting ballots unsupervised for at least 2 hours in #FultonCounty pic.twitter.com/fovLqRUmnQ
— NTD News (@news_ntd) December 3, 2020
Georgia Hearing: