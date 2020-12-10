OMG, there’s more of Michigan State rep’s lunatic rant

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Michigan State Representative Cynthia Johnson threatened Trump supporters the other day on Facebook Live. She has since been taken off her committees while she’s investigated, but it’s not likely the ban will last long.

There’s more of her lunacy in the second clip below!

Watch the original:

Michigan state representative’s additional raging rant:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.