Liz Cheney goes off the rails with Trump hatred before her likely ouster









Rep. Liz Cheney blasted Donald Trump in a fiery floor speech on the eve of her likely ouster from House GOP leadership. She claims that her party is enabling former President Trump’s falsehoods about his election loss to undermine American democracy.

The Wyoming representative has never taken a stand like this against the Biden socialist agenda or the violent Leftist rioters in our major cities.

Cheney, who currently serves as chair of the House Republican Conference will clearly not back down in her rants against the former president.

“Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans,” Cheney said.

Most would say the socialist agenda is unraveling our democracy.

Cheney insisted that Trump is a threat to America’s democratic process, and declared, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

“Freedom only survives if we protect it. We must speak the truth. The election was not stolen. America has not failed,” Cheney wrote as she shared a video of her speech.

The woman is obsessed. All this is about her hatred for Donald Trump.

Watch:

Freedom only survives if we protect it. We must speak the truth. The election was not stolen. America has not failed. pic.twitter.com/H4KrMxkPdy — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) May 12, 2021

If she is so worried about communism, why isn’t she concerned about the Biden Leftism? It doesn’t make sense.

She hasn’t wondered how the foolish old man in the White House won 81 million votes?

President Trump didn’t tell the rioters to cause violence and the impeachment was unconstitutional. She needs to take a look at the lack of rule of law under Biden.

