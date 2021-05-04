Tucker called Obama a “creepy old guy” & Twitter went bonkers









Tucker Carlson called the Leftist god Barack a “creepy old guy,” and the Twitter mob went ballistic. The hashtags are for #Paul Ryan, who they want to fire Tucker, #CreepyTucker, and so on.

The trolls are making vicious and vulgar comments.

Twitter propagandists Meidas are also out trashing Tucker and started the #CreepyTucker. They also claimed Matt Gaetz trafficked 17-year-old girls but we still haven’t seen the evidence.

They should be more worried about their Democrat perv from Oregon, Mr. Hunt. They have a lot of evidence on him.

Tucker is not always right, but he’s almost always right.

Dems on Twitter were angry that Tucker called Obama “a creepy old guy.” It’s true, he is. He wants to see 2-year-olds vaccinated with chemicals the FDA has not approved except for emergency purposes.

Tucker Carlson reacted to Obama doing a public service address, which Tucker called a “creepy little video,” telling children to get vaccinated:

Tucker Carlson reacts to Obama doing a PSA calling on more Americans to get vaccinated after teenagers over 16 were approved to get the shot: “Some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand.” pic.twitter.com/eQ5HX0TAv6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 4, 2021

You can’t insult their Marxist god no matter how creepy or old he gets. Remember the poor rodeo clown who had his career destroyed when he came out with a harmless Obama mask???

THEY’RE AFTER TUCKER

We have a few of the responses. They’re typical.

Not too much hyperbole here (sarcasm):

#CreepyTucker needs to be held accountable for the death and destruction he promotes. https://t.co/otkvQa4y7S — Kat Denise (@katpic57) May 4, 2021

