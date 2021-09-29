WOW! Biden’s feed was cut again at a meeting of world leaders

















WOW, while meeting with world leaders, the person handling Joe Biden cut the feed again. This is at least the fourth time. It’s humiliating that the once-great country is led by a feeble-minded dictatorial man who is destroying the country.

You can thank people like former governor of Virginia McAuliffe who will possibly be the next governor next week. (Watch the second clip)

Watch:

WH cuts live feed after Biden asks staffer for help pic.twitter.com/stMPxy7ma2 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

This was during an event with 4 world leaders, which makes it even more humiliating pic.twitter.com/LMOcAHowsV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

Thank Terry McAuliffe for this mess, at least in part. He’s a Hillary operative.

McAuliffe helped plan Biden’s rise to the presidency by hiding him in the basement. As a campaign adviser, His plan was to keep him in the basement and bring him out occasionally for soundbites.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,’” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement,” he said with a knowing laugh. “Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

Watch:

Related















