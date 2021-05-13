Rep asks, “Who executed Ashli Babbitt?”



















The Big Lie, one of the Left’s Big Lies, is that the only person killed on January 6th was Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was reportedly killed by a black Capitol Hill police officer. The video of the ‘execution’ seems to show there was no justified use of force.

There is NO evidence the officer issued a warning as he spent more than a minute lining himself up to shoot the unarmed Mrs. Babbitt.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona courageously brought up the killing of Ashli Babbitt.

“Who executed Ashli Babbitt?” Gosar asked former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen during a tense exchange at a hearing about the protest.

He didn’t get answers but he asked.

Watch:

SAY HER NAME: @DrPaulGosar Stands Up For Ashli Babbit, Demands To Know Who Murdered Her pic.twitter.com/9Sb6WwArGp — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) May 12, 2021

Her lawyer addressed the killing, which appears to be a murder in the absence of answers:

