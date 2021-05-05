Liz Cheney’s probably OUT! Her replacement has been chosen









Rep. Liz Cheney wouldn’t stop dividing the party, making the messaging about the January 6 riot instead of the devastating Biden agenda. Now, she will probably lose her position in leadership, according to reports.

The vote to replace her as a leader is next week. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steven Scalise support Elise Stefanik as her replacement. Stefanik also has Trump’s backing.

Stefanik has been loyal and she is popular in her district.

Fox News confirmed Tuesday that Stefanik, R-N.Y., is making calls to members to build support for a potential challenge to Cheney, R-Wyo.

A senior GOP leadership source told Fox News earlier this week a vote to remove Cheney is “more than likely.” If this is true, her future in the Republican Party is very uncertaint.

McCarthy is making sure no one but Stefanik challenges Cheney.

Biden when asked about efforts by GOPers to remove House GOP Conf Chair Liz Cheney: “I don’t understand Republicans…” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 5, 2021

B) Trump: Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator! — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 5, 2021

