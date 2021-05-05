Racist woman who called Latino traffic cop a “murderer,” is identified

Bill Melugin is the reporter for FoxLA who first picked up the story of a racist black woman who called a Latino cop a “Mexican racist” and a “murderer,” among other racist and offensive comments because he planned to ticket her for texting while driving.
One network did show her face and her name appears to be Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu, AKA Kalunda Jenkins:
The driver was identified by hundreds of social media users and TB Daily News as Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu.
She has also gone by the name, Kalunda Jenkins, according to multiple sources.
Iwamizu was telling the truth when she said she was a teacher in the video – it turned out she is an assistant professor of English at Los Angeles Southwest College.
This was the original tweet:
NEW: “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?”
A Latino LASD deputy sent me his bodycam video of a woman claiming to be a teacher launching into a racist tirade against him when he pulled her over in San Dimas. She repeatedly calls him a murderer. pic.twitter.com/Cc8jSVenCQ
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021
LASD also tells me the woman has a history of making false complaints against deputies.
I’ve learned what her name is, and she has been a professor at schools in the LA area, but at this time, I will not be identifying her because she has not returned any of my calls or emails.
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021
This is interesting:
Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu AKA Kalunda Jenkins, possibly the racist woman who berated a Hispanic officer is a college professor. Here are some comments from her students that make me believe this is her. https://t.co/IAaetpgxss pic.twitter.com/ZEjdZaSpl1
— KmeansBiz916 (@KBiz916) May 5, 2021