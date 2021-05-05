Racist woman who called Latino traffic cop a “murderer,” is identified









Bill Melugin is the reporter for FoxLA who first picked up the story of a racist black woman who called a Latino cop a “Mexican racist” and a “murderer,” among other racist and offensive comments because he planned to ticket her for texting while driving.

One network did show her face and her name appears to be Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu, AKA Kalunda Jenkins:

The driver was identified by hundreds of social media users and TB Daily News as Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu.

She has also gone by the name, Kalunda Jenkins, according to multiple sources.

Iwamizu was telling the truth when she said she was a teacher in the video – it turned out she is an assistant professor of English at Los Angeles Southwest College.

She is or was an adjunct English professor. It appears that her name was removed from their online directory.

This was the original tweet:

NEW: “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?”

A Latino LASD deputy sent me his bodycam video of a woman claiming to be a teacher launching into a racist tirade against him when he pulled her over in San Dimas. She repeatedly calls him a murderer. pic.twitter.com/Cc8jSVenCQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

LASD also tells me the woman has a history of making false complaints against deputies.

I’ve learned what her name is, and she has been a professor at schools in the LA area, but at this time, I will not be identifying her because she has not returned any of my calls or emails. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

This is interesting:

Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu AKA Kalunda Jenkins, possibly the racist woman who berated a Hispanic officer is a college professor. Here are some comments from her students that make me believe this is her. https://t.co/IAaetpgxss pic.twitter.com/ZEjdZaSpl1 — KmeansBiz916 (@KBiz916) May 5, 2021

