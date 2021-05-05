Racist woman who called Latino traffic cop a “murderer,” is identified

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Bill Melugin is the reporter for FoxLA who first picked up the story of a racist black woman who called a Latino cop a “Mexican racist” and a “murderer,” among other racist and offensive comments because he planned to ticket her for texting while driving.

One network did show her face and her name appears to be Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu, AKA Kalunda Jenkins:

The driver was identified by hundreds of social media users and TB Daily News as Kalunda-Rae Iwamizu.

She has also gone by the name, Kalunda Jenkins, according to multiple sources.

Iwamizu was telling the truth when she said she was a teacher in the video – it turned out she is an assistant professor of English at Los Angeles Southwest College.

This was the original tweet:

This is interesting:

