A Smirking Newsom: “Many Can Seek Injunction Relief” Over Parody

Gavin Newsom signed a vague law that hurts the First Amendment and democracy. It bans political parodies and likely memes. He did this over a parody he didn’t like. As a result, he wants anyone who says they were offended or says it’s untrue to sue Elon Musk and the parody’s author. If that happens, who will put up a parody? Who can afford lawsuits? The law is aimed at politicians and limits people’s ability to criticize leaders with humor.

Newsom also won’t rule out suing Elon Musk.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tyrannical response to a reporter’s question about the law:

I think Mr. Musk has missed the punch line. Parody is still alive and well in California, but deep fakes and manipulation of elections, that hurts democracy and the integrity of the system and trust. And we believe in truth and trust, and we think this law is sound and will be upheld in the courts.

Reporter: So, do you intend to seek legal action, whether around Elon Musk or any of the proliferating the…?

Well, uh, the law asserts that many can seek injunction relief, and I just signed the law and just signed 32 other bills on housing, and I haven’t had a chance to review this specific lawsuit around a conservator, conservative blogger that seems offended by it.”

The Constitution is clear on this issue.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

You can’t infringe, PERIOD.

Parody, memes, criticism, hate speech, argumentative language, discourse against politicians and public officials ( elected or installed ), mean words.. etc, are all protected rights, not privileges, under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Read the law. It’s banning a lot of speech 60 days before an election and empowers people to sue with their leftist lawyers.

Newsom is attempting to redefine the First Amendment.

Ab 2655 Berman Analysis by MaurA