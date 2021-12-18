NYC Mayor-Elect Introduces New Police Commish Before Mural of Violent Commies

















At a news conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Keechant Sewell, the woman he has selected to serve as police commissioner, appeared in front of a mural that included depictions of several figures, including Assata Shakur, according to Newsday.

Assata Shakur is one of the several aliases of criminal communist Joanne Deborah Chesimard, who was rightfully convicted of murder but escaped from prison.

She’s protected in Cuba where she should stay.

The mural includes other communists as well — Malcolm X, Nat Turner, Angela Davis, and Huey Newton.

Moon Battery did a nice summary of the people depicted on the mural. They’re criminals and communists portrayed as civil rights leaders with comments from us:

Angela Davis was affiliated with the Communist Party USA, the Black Panther Party, and the Feminist Studies Department at UC Santa Cruz.

Davis was charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy charges after authorities linked her to the purchase of weapons that were later used by three inmates who took a judge and juror hostage during their trial in 1970 for killing a prison guard.

The judge was killed. Davis was released when the trial was politicized. She went on to teach communism in the UCLA system for thirty years and now lectures as a professor emeritus.

Malcolm X rejected the racial conciliation and color-blind society advocated by Martin Luther King, using the militant Nation of Islam as a platform to sow racial strife.

Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in 1831, put homicidal communist maniacs into the phony context of slavery. Fifty whites and 120 slaves died in the rebellion.

Huey Newton, a drug dealer, rapist, and murderer who founded the violent Black Panther Party.

New York’s new police commissioner doesn’t appear to be on the same wavelength as the pro-criminal, anti-prosecution radical Alvin Bragg. Nonetheless, if Bragg won’t prosecute, it’s unclear how her arrests will matter. Bragg is a racist, Soros DA.

If you held out any hope that Adams would turn the city around, it was likely false hope. The city is run by Black Lives Matter.

Eric Adams’ new NYPD commissioner is being appointed in front of a mural featuring Malcolm X, Nat Turner, Angela Davis, Huey Newton and Assata Shakur. pic.twitter.com/TshnCS3U31 — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) December 15, 2021

