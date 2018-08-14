London Car Ramming at Parliament Was Another Terror Attack

Fox News reports the car ramming outside Parliament on Tuesday is being treated as a terror incident and a male suspect has been arrested, British authorities said.

The country’s counter-terrorism command was leading the investigation.

Two people were hospitalized and one person was released. A woman was also being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The unnamed 20-something suspect was driving a silver Ford Fiesta before collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning commute. He was in custody, but wasn’t cooperating with police.

THE CAR INCIDENT IN LONDON IS A CONFIRMED TERRORIST ATTACK

The attack was originally labeled a car incident.

#westminster #Parliament #TERRORIST #ATTACK #TommyRobinson #WOKEN

A car incident? It’s a Terror attack! Another one! 3rd in recent years next to the houses of parliament! Stop down playing it. And I thought only CNN ran fake news. What’s BBC stand for nowdays? pic.twitter.com/YSRENVtvJa — Ann King (@ruckstable) August 14, 2018

London car ramming treated as terror incident, police say; suspect in custody https://t.co/T8mavJjdvS pic.twitter.com/qpPt4ckDPm — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 14, 2018

A man has been arrested after a car was driven into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist act. All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city. https://t.co/A3tADzEv3j pic.twitter.com/ULIHRncdMO — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 14, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDED ON TWITTER

Another terrorist attack in London…These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

LONDON IS A HOT SPOT FOR ACID ATTACKS

Acid attacks are now a frequent occurence in the UK, especially London, the Sun UK reports. It was once very safe.

The number of recorded attacks has increased nearly three-fold from 228 recorded crimes in 2012 to 601 attacks in 2016. The overwhelming number of attacks — more than half — are in London.

Last year was widely regarded as the worst ever with more than 400 incidents reported in the six months to April 2017 alone.

Unlike in other countries, where 80 percent of acid attacks are against women, in the UK most victims are men.

Gang disputes are said to be behind the rise in acid attacks in London and other British cities.

The gangs are Muslim immigrants. Acid used to be the weapon of last resort with guns and knives the preferred weapons, but acid now appears to be the number one weapon used.