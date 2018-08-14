London Car Ramming at Parliament Was Another Terror Attack

By
S.Noble
-
1

Fox News reports the car ramming outside Parliament on Tuesday is being treated as a terror incident and a male suspect has been arrested, British authorities said.

The country’s counter-terrorism command was leading the investigation.

Two people were hospitalized and one person was released. A woman was also being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The unnamed 20-something suspect was driving a silver Ford Fiesta before collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning commute. He was in custody, but wasn’t cooperating with police.

THE CAR INCIDENT IN LONDON IS A CONFIRMED TERRORIST ATTACK

The attack was originally labeled a car incident.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDED ON TWITTER

LONDON IS A HOT SPOT FOR ACID ATTACKS

Acid attacks are now a frequent occurence in the UK, especially London, the Sun UK reports. It was once very safe.

The number of recorded attacks has increased nearly three-fold from 228 recorded crimes in 2012 to 601 attacks in 2016. The overwhelming number of attacks — more than half — are in London.

Last year was widely regarded as the worst ever with more than 400 incidents reported in the six months to April 2017 alone.

Unlike in other countries, where 80 percent of acid attacks are against women, in the UK most victims are men.

Gang disputes are said to be behind the rise in acid attacks in London and other British cities.

The gangs are Muslim immigrants. Acid used to be the weapon of last resort with guns and knives the preferred weapons, but acid now appears to be the number one weapon used.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.