Longevity’s racist! No COV health benefits to older whites ‘to level the playing field’

Living longer is now racist. Academics are saying older white people shouldn’t get additional health benefits during the age of COVID so we can “level the playing field a bit.”

If you don’t believe me, read the article by Abby Goodnough and at the NY Times, titled, The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?

Harold Schmidt, an expert in ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that it is reasonable to put essential workers ahead of older adults, given their risks, and that they are disproportionately minorities.

“Older populations are whiter,” Dr. Schmidt said. “Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

Level the playing field by killing grandma?

Apparently, these same people lied when they said we had to destroy the economy to save this group — our most vulnerable.

Several blue state governors, most notably Andrew Cuomo, demanded that COV-positive older patients get shipped to nursing homes. He sent the most vulnerable to die of COV when he had the Javitts Center and the Navy hospital ship near empty. Is this why the governors did it?

It’s racist to live longer?

We also have Ezekiel Emanuel advising Joe Biden and he wants the same thing — don’t treat the elderly until we send our vaccines all over the world.

As one of my regular readers wrote, “OK, riddle me this. So, for the sake of argument, you start to accelerate the death of old white people who are going to be dead in the next five, ten, or even perhaps fifteen years. You have done basically nothing unless you start to wipe out men and mainly women of childbearing years. That said, these are the same people who believe there are 57 different genders too.”

See where we are going here?

The same people who spread debunked history about “smallpox blankets” are actively calling for using the Covid vaccine to winnow down the white race https://t.co/oOcSbIThRX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 18, 2020

THE RESPONSES

Mr. Rothman added in two additional tweets, “This is the kind of dispassionate empiricism we’ve come to expect. Trust the science.”

”I warned you people about social justice.”

One Twitter user responded, “Ethics professors are regularly the most depraved.”

Another stated, “To what degree is ethics just the pursuit to justify instinctually immoral acts?”

This next Twitter user explained that the CDC has the same social justice viewpoint even though it would save more lives to give it to the elderly first.

Before people reply: Yes, the stated ethical reason by the CDC for vaccinating essential workers is “promotes justice.” pic.twitter.com/2kQxLU96ws — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) December 18, 2020