Mayorkas Lies on Air- Says Jankowicz Is “Absolutely Politically Neutral”

The government’s new Disinformation Governance Bureau is full Soviet. Biden’s new disinformation csar who will run the agency is Nina Jankowicz who is as hard left as they come.

She said in 2020 that American democracy needs a “single, unifying candidate” rather than alternatives on the left or on the right. Jankowicz is a communist – progressive – globalist – whichever term you prefer. They are basically all the same thing.

She is a self-professed Russian disinformation expert who called the authentic Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation”.

She once claimed militarized Trump supporters would show up to the polls with weapons to intimidate voters. Jankowicz is going to be very fair judging disinformation, right?

Watch Liar DHS Secretary Mayorkas say Jankowicz is “absolutely politically neutral”. He continued to lie with Chuck Todd. They are laughing at us. How stupid does he think we are?

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Nina Jankowicz — the head of Biden’s Ministry of Truth — is “eminently qualified, a renowned expert” and “absolutely” neutral pic.twitter.com/DCoF18yJFE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

“Do you think [Nina Jankowicz], the person you chose to head [the Ministry of Truth], expressed too much politics on their Twitter feed?” DHS Secretary: Nah pic.twitter.com/AvdW0WKMN3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

In the 2020 clip below, she was giving testimony sarcastically and condescendingly. She said she also believes the government shouldn’t be in the disinformation business, but nothing could have been further from the truth. If you want to know what this leftist believes, read her statement at the leftist Wilson Center in October 2020.

Watch the self-described disinformation expert in 2018 on this link at 1:58. She’s merely an arrogant far left operative who has no regard for our rights.

2020 clip:

“Thank you very much, Congressman. I totally understand your aversion to the idea that government would fight back against disinformation. In fact, you know, the use of that term has been basically the foundation to some very draconian fake news laws in places like Russia, or even Singapore. I do not believe that government should be in that business either.” That alone was disinformation.

Nina’s a liar and anything but politically neutral.

Nina Jankowicz, a month before the 2020 election, spouting all the typical leftist talking points. Trump is in debt. He cozies up to dictators. Blah blah blah. This woman belongs on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/mZ1S9m0jPY — Maze (@mazemoore) May 1, 2022

Related