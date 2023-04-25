Look at the Groups Pfizer Funded and Who Lobbied for Vax Mandates

Pfizer funded doctors and community groups to lobby for vaccine mandates despite little scientific evidence supporting it.

The Chicago Urban League went on TV claiming that forcing people to be vaccinated wouldn’t harm the black community.

The group received a $100,000 grant from Pfizer earlier that year.

Pfizer bought off a lot of people and groups.

Look at the exhaustive list here or here. Pfizer has too much money. People lost their jobs over the mandates, and some suffered or died from the vaccines and lockdowns.

Read more at Lee Fang’s substack or watch the clip.

