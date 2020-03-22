Look who is actively spreading communist propaganda for China

Hillary Clinton is actively spreading China’s communist propaganda to harm President Trump. Her latest tweet got the attention of a top Chinese communist official.

She wrote, “The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis.”

The former First Lady and Secretary of State and all-around cancer in the bowels of our government is referring to the non-racist comment of calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese Virus.’ It is from China and it’s their virus which they did nothing about for three weeks, while letting their population travel around the world. President Xi even lied about it to WHO, covering up the contagion.

The failed presidential nominee had help spreading communist propaganda this time. Top communist, Ambassador Songtian agreed it was racist and he linked to the Communist China’s State propaganda newspaper, China News.

It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020

Let’s not forget that China promised to send us into the “mighty sea of coronavirus” and hold back our penicillin.

Watch:

EMAIL CORRUPTION

As an aside, Judicial Watch, the conservative watchdog, is still finding Hillary emails that the FBI said they couldn’t find.

The organization said Friday 80 pages of newly acquired documents include an email sent by Clinton just after the Benghazi terror attack and talking points for a meeting with Obama.

It was the second release from a batch of Clinton emails the FBI “inexplicably” found late in 2019, years after the requests for the records had been submitted, Judicial Watch said.

Many of the emails they found are secret documents.