Looks Like Bernie Sanders Violated The Logan Act!

Bernie Sanders gave an interview to the NY Times and described his 1980s efforts to stop American foreign policy.

Bernie interfered in then-President Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy, which was an attempt to dismantle Communist governments. Sanders supported them and even traveled to Nicaragua after the revolution to show his support for the Sandinistas.

He supported Castro’s Cuba and the Soviet Union. His excuse was that he was preventing war.

Let me just say this: I plead guilty to, throughout my adult life, doing everything that I can to prevent war and destruction.

As a young person, long before I ever held any position, I was active in opposition to the war in Vietnam. As a mayor, I did my best to stop American foreign policy, which for years was overthrowing governments in Latin America and installing puppet regimes.

He was very proud of his sister-cities in hardcore Communist regimes:

I am very proud that in my small city, we established two sister-city programs which I believe honestly are still going on today — one with Yaroslavl, a city in Russia, the other with a city, Puerto Cabezas in Nicaragua. And I happen to believe that cultural exchanges and student exchanges are a very important tool to try to bring people together and avoid wars.

The report details how Sanders journeyed for 14 hours to reach Nicaragua in 1985 and met with socialist President Daniel Ortega on the sixth anniversary of the Sandinista revolution. Amid anti-American chants (“Here, there, everywhere, the Yankee will die.”) Sanders reportedly celebrated the Sandinista takeover.

“After many years of economic and political domination, Nicaragua is determined not to be a banana republic anymore, and it’s free to make its own decisions,” he said.

BERNIE’S COMMUNIST PAST

Here is Bernie shirtless and drunk in the Soviet Union on his honeymoon with his current wife.

In this video from 1985, Bernie becomes angry with reporters for referring to Noriega as a Communist and Marxist. To him, he was the democratically elected President.

🚨 This video is absolutely frightening: 1985: @BernieSanders bashes a reporter for referring to the brutal communist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega as a Communist and Marxist, and not as the Democratically elected President of Nicaragua, demands that he praise the regime. pic.twitter.com/Dtpr6Jmh3D — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

In this next clip, in 1986, he recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” He remembers his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba.

Video: @BernieSanders, University of Vermont, 1986, recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” & his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba. Also bashes the @nytimes for lying about communism. pic.twitter.com/OUqzLFbsvz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

In his 1988 video after his trip to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, he praised their youth programs. His wife Jane praised their (communist) system of not separating personal life and work.

Video 2. After his 1988 trip to the Soviet Union, @BernieSanders praises their (communist) youth programs and his wife Jane praises their (communist) system of not separating personal life and work. pic.twitter.com/Le8c87gG7f — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019