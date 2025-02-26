Looks Like Hank Johnson Wants to Imprison the President

It looks like Hank Johnson, who thinks too many troops on Guam could tip the island over, is hoping to imprison Donald Trump for not abiding by the lawfare and leftist judges’ rulings.

It seems imperative that we start giving IQ and mental sanity tests to our congresspeople.

Hank Johnson was interviewing a witness for the Judicial Conference, testifying for the need for more judges. Hank’s question had nothing to do with that.

Hank: If a president willfully failed or refused to comply with a court ruling, they could be held in contempt of court, theoretically, but it would be up to the US Marshals Service, which is a part of the Justice Department, to be the enforcement arm for the federal courts. Is that correct?

Witness: Your hypothetical would have to play itself out.

Hank: It would be the US marshals who fall under the Department of Justice who would have to carry out the contempt order. And so what would happen if the US Marshals Service, under the command of the Justice Department, at the direction of the President, refused to carry out a court order of contempt? What would then be the state of our democracy?

Witness: Again, I’m here on behalf of the Judicial Conference to talk about the shortage of judges that we have, And I would comment on those needs In particular, applause,

You try sitting next to this. https://t.co/pMHiiCUw46 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) February 25, 2025

