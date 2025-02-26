The Shocking Truth of the Current US Civil War

Billionaire Hedge fund investor Ray Dalio sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss the world’s current perilous situation.

He said that due to mass polarization, the United States is in a kind of Civil War, and we are probably past the point of compromise. We have two sides that are willing to die fighting for their cause.

We must remember that what he says is his opinion, but he does use statistics to back up his concerns.

Dalio described the forces tearing America apart. He said the polarization is the worst since 1900, with the lowest cross-party cooperation and voting since 1900.

The statistics he quotes can be viewed a little bit differently depending on one’s point of view, but they are shocking nonetheless. He said that 60% [54%, according to APM Research Lab. That amounts to 130 million adults) Americans have below a sixth-grade reading level, and only 3 million people drive all technological innovation. The education gap is creating an unprecedented wealth divide.

The wealth and value gaps have grown very wide.

Dalio said we will experience a time warp in the next five years. Current AI systems already match PhD level knowledge across all fields. They compound daily, revolutionizing economic policy, military strategy, social systems, and healthcare.

He doesn’t believe that we can catch up to China in manufacturing in our lifetimes. China controls 33% of global manufacturing, more than the US, Europe, and Japan combined.

They dominate robotics, chip production, and AI applications.

The Bridgewater CEO sees the US’s last advantage as innovation and universities; however, our top innovators are foreigners who came to our universities, and with AI reaching PhD level knowledge, even this edge is at risk.

Dalia also believes that AI will lead to one of two scenarios: complete totalitarian control, or total anarchy. The scariest part he says is no one’s in control of the transition. His answer is to develop strong, small communities.

Personally, I think Donald Trump is aware and is trying to delay some of the totalitarian forces and make the US a center on innovation, business, and AI technology.

