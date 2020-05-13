Looks Like Obama Didn’t Leave All His Political Dirty Tricks In Corrupt Chicago

It’s beginning to look like Barack Obama, as president, took extraordinary and perhaps illegal steps to insure Donald Trump would either lose to Hillary Clinton or have his presidency crippled.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. A brief look at “St. Barack’s” fledgling political career in corrupt Chicago exposes the “bare-knuckled” politics Mr. Obama easily embraced.

Let’s begin with Obama’s 1996 run for the Illinois State Senate. Here’s how CNN described it.

“As a community organizer, he had helped register thousands of voters. But when it came to run for office, he employed Chicago rules to invalidate the voting petition signatures of three of his challengers. The move denied each of them, including incumbent Alice Palmer…. a place on the ballot. It cleared the way for Obama to run unopposed on the Democratic ticket, in a heavily Democratic district.”

He managed to “keep his hands clean” by assigning the public dirty work to a member of his staff.

“That was Chicago politics,” said John Kass, a veteran Chicago Tribune columnist. “Knock out your opposition, challenge their petitions, destroy your enemy, right? It is how Barack Obama destroyed his enemies back in 1996….. He may have gotten his start registering thousands of voters. But in that first race, he made sure voters had just one choice.”

In 2004 Barack decided he’d run for U.S. Senate. He was facing a popular, attractive, formidable, GOP candidate named Jack Ryan. Mr. Ryan had divorced from actress Jeri Ryan

5 years earlier. Those California records were sealed at the couple’s request.

As his campaign began, the Chicago Tribune and an ABC affiliate pressured to see those papers. Jack and Jeri agreed, but under the condition, child custody records would not be made public because they “could be harmful to their son”.

“Barack Obama’s backers emailed reporters about the divorce controversy, but refrained from on-the-record commentary about the divorce files.” Days after a Los Angeles judge ruled some records should be opened, Barack Obama conveniently changed his position and said Dems should not “inject them into the campaign”. Big of him, right?

In those files, an angry Mrs. Ryan accused her husband of going to sex clubs with the intent of them having sex in public. “The decision to release these files generated much controversy because it went against both parents’ direct request, and because it reversed the earlier decision to seal the papers in the best interest of the child.” And this jurist was looking out for who?

Ryan’s Republican primary opponent said, “these are allegations made in a divorce hearing, and we all know people tend to say things that aren’t necessarily true….when there is money…. and custody of children involved.”

On June 25, 2004, three days after that document drop, Jack Ryan withdrew from the race. He was replaced by Alan Keyes who earned a pathetic 27% of the fall vote.

Doesn’t much of this history give off the same kind rank political stench we’re sensing right now? It appears, once again, Obama has tried to keep his filthy fingerprints clean by having surrogates clandestinely smear and even ruin worthy opponents.

We need to keep in mind, St. Barack, did things “the Chicago way” when, by current standards, the stakes were relatively tiny. Anybody wanna bet Barack wouldn’t go a whole lot farther if he feared unprecedented illegal actions exposed in his administration would threaten the precious Obama legacy?

Nope.