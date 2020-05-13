Romney betrays President Trump once again

CNN gleefully reported that RINO Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah again attacked the Trump administration [CDC to be clear] for failure to have testing fast enough for coronavirus during a pandemic. He told a congressional hearing on Tuesday, “I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”

“I understand that politicians are going to frame data in a way that’s most positive politically,” said Romney. “Of course, I don’t expect that from admirals.”

“Yesterday you celebrated that we had done more tests and more tests per capita even than South Korea,” he added. “But you ignored the fact that they accomplished theirs at the beginning of the outbreak, while we treaded water during February and March.”

Romney went on to note that by March 6, the US had completed “just” 2,000 tests, while South Korea had conducted more than 140,000 tests.

Perhaps Romney forgot that on March 9th, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the disease wizard, told young and healthy people to go on cruises. At the end of February, Fauci himself was telling Americans they didn’t have to change their lifestyles over the coronavirus.

It wasn’t until about that time that sports began to shut down. Why doesn’t he make note of all the president has done with travel bans, phenomenal testing currently, getting vents and PPEs to people? Why can’t he find one nice thing to say? It is the CDC that was unprepared, and he could mention that, but he won’t.

Romney is a despicable individual who sides with socialist Democrats on every important issue.

He knows the testing and tracing angle is a ruse by Democrats. Mitt doesn’t care as long as he helps take down the president.

Pierre Delecto is repugnant.