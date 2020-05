Fox Business host Lou Dobbs spoke with Sydney Powell, Michael Flynn’s lawyer this evening. She’s outraged over the exculpatory information that was kept from General Flynn.

She’s furious with Adam Schiff, in particular, for suppressing this Brady evidence for nearly three years.

This is a great interview. Lou Dobbs is outstanding and Sydney Powell is outstanding. Listen to the details of what the corrupt Obama administration did to go after U.S. citizens, they’re stunning and frightening.

Watch: