WaPo promotes Portland terrorists & their fashions

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Washington Post decided to glorify the anarcho-communists terrorizing Portland because that is who they are. The title of the article says it all, Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best. Cool man. Destroying a city and terrorizing people is so cool that WaPo even decided to parade the latest terrorista fashions.

The bizarre article lauds the terrorists fighting spirit and hatred of racism. It gives the impression that they defeated the President’s federal officers and calls all of their actions — progressive.

You have to read it to believe it. It is the exact opposite of reality. These people are communists and anarchists who want to overturn the United States government.

EXCERPTS

Toren, 65, “You know, Portlanders are very peaceful people. It’s not like we’re just misguided youth, which is what I think people are labeling the protesters. I’m a retired nurse with a really long career who just sees what’s happening is wrong.”

Kim, 67, “I hadn’t expected that they would attack the people. When they started shooting, I go, ‘This is not America.’”

Maya, 29, “I am protesting because it is unacceptable and wrong on so many levels to have a police force that the majority of citizens are afraid of. I am opposed to the existence of the police in their current form of a culturally corrupt, armed, cruel, and tyrannical force that patrols the streets and instills fear into the people.”

Mischa, 31“I am protesting because it is unacceptable and wrong on so many levels to have a police force that the majority of citizens are afraid of. I am opposed to the existence of the police in their current form of a culturally corrupt, armed, cruel, and tyrannical force that patrols the streets and instills fear into the people.”

Ri Smiff, 36, a nurse who joined the Wall of Moms movement to help shield protesters from federal officers’ use of force outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland.

THE REAL PORTLAND

Many of their lawyers are from a communist front group, the National Lawyer’s Guild.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply