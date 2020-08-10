WaPo promotes Portland terrorists & their fashions

The Washington Post decided to glorify the anarcho-communists terrorizing Portland because that is who they are. The title of the article says it all, Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best. Cool man. Destroying a city and terrorizing people is so cool that WaPo even decided to parade the latest terrorista fashions.

The bizarre article lauds the terrorists fighting spirit and hatred of racism. It gives the impression that they defeated the President’s federal officers and calls all of their actions — progressive.

You have to read it to believe it. It is the exact opposite of reality. These people are communists and anarchists who want to overturn the United States government.

EXCERPTS

Toren, 65, “You know, Portlanders are very peaceful people. It’s not like we’re just misguided youth, which is what I think people are labeling the protesters. I’m a retired nurse with a really long career who just sees what’s happening is wrong.”

Kim, 67, “I hadn’t expected that they would attack the people. When they started shooting, I go, ‘This is not America.’”

Maya, 29, “I am protesting because it is unacceptable and wrong on so many levels to have a police force that the majority of citizens are afraid of. I am opposed to the existence of the police in their current form of a culturally corrupt, armed, cruel, and tyrannical force that patrols the streets and instills fear into the people.”

Mischa, 31, “I am protesting because it is unacceptable and wrong on so many levels to have a police force that the majority of citizens are afraid of. I am opposed to the existence of the police in their current form of a culturally corrupt, armed, cruel, and tyrannical force that patrols the streets and instills fear into the people.”

Ri Smiff, 36, a nurse who joined the Wall of Moms movement to help shield protesters from federal officers’ use of force outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland.

THE REAL PORTLAND

Many of their lawyers are from a communist front group, the National Lawyer’s Guild.

“We already made a few phone calls. Don’t worry…” Antifa rioters in north Portland have access to more than $1.3m in bail money, as well as pro bono lawyers. This is one reason even the extremely violent suspects get released so quickly to riot again. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/x66ZYflPPD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

After last night’s arson attack in north Portland, police tonight moved in quickly to clear out #antifa rioters. They only managed to start a dumpster fire in the street before being moved away. Antifa are trying to regroup. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/DpmhmMQm0N — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Antifa black bloc gathering dumpsters and other stolen property to start street fire blockades in north Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/TdJ4pKR36e — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

“We’re gonna burn your building down” “We know where you live” As #antifa have taken to Portland residential areas to riot, they’ve also assaulted & intimidated residents there. Tonight, they threatened those who looked out the window. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

Scenes of chaos in north Portland as #antifa rioters start fires all over. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/K4yLQKs9a1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020