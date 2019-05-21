Loretta Lynch said she never told Comey to call Hillary’s case a ‘MATTER’

Hero Rep. Doug Collins released transcripts of closed-door interviews of the collusion-related probe. It shows that another rat left the ship some time ago, pointing fingers at former FBI director Jim Comey. We didn’t know until now because the deep staters kept it secret.

In one transcript Loretta Lynch DENIES telling Comey to refer to the Clinton email case as a “matter,” rather than an investigation, directly contradicting statements made by Comey.

One of them is lying, and both testified under oath.

When she was asked if she had “ever” told Comey to call the Clinton probe a “matter,” Lynch responded, “I did not.”

“I have never instructed a witness as to what to say specifically. Never have, never will,” Obama’s former attorney general said.

She added, “I was quite surprised that he characterized it in that way,” Lynch said. “We did have a conversation about it, so I wasn’t surprised that he remembered that we met about it and talked about it. But I was quite surprised that that was his characterization of it because that was not how it was conveyed to him, certainly not how it was intended.”

In June 2017, Comey testified under oath, “The attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation, but instead to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me,” Comey said in that testimony. “That was one of the bricks in the load that led me to conclude, ‘I have to step away from the department if we’re to close this case credibly.’”

You know what is interesting about this, in addition to the fact that one is a liar, Hillary’s people kept calling it a MATTER.

THE LYNCH TESTIMONY

Today I'm releasing the remaining interview transcripts from @JudiciaryGOP's investigation into decisions made at the Department of Justice and FBI.

THE NADLER WITCH TRIALS

When Doug McGahn didn’t show up for the House Judiciary hearings today, far-left Jerry Nadler held mock hearings, re-reading parts of the Mueller report. Because he didn’t show, Democrats are calling for impeachment. It looks like they may begin an impeachment investigation soon.

Hero Rep. Collins said Nadler runs from the truth and selectively chooses what he will discuss.

I cannot emphasize this enough — the chairman's track record demonstrates he does not actually want information. He wants the fight, but not the truth. The closer he actually comes to obtaining information, the farther away he runs from it.

Nadler lied about why McGahn wasn’t at the hearing.

Even more ridiculous than refusing to read #MuellerReport is Nadler's claim @POTUS asserted privilege over McGahn's testimony. That's false—he, like Obama, simply cited OLC saying advisors can't be compelled to testify.

Collins also mentioned that Nadler always leaves out the one important fact.

