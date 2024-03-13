Loudermilk J6 Exposé: Fani Willis Colluded with J6 Panel

The J6 Select Committee was unAmerican. Donald Trump and his allies did not have due process, and the entire process was rigged, beginning with the membership selection. The only Republicans allowed on were two Trump haters, Liz Cheney and Andrew Kinzinger. The Democrats on the Committee also wanted to destroy Donald Trump.

The members didn’t follow the Constitution on any level. They even deleted evidence and mocked Rep. Loudermilk for even asking.

The Loudermilk report states on pp. 49, 50, and 77 that Fani Willis wrote to the J6 Select Committee in a letter dated December 17, 2021, that she “requests access to any Select Committee records relevant to her investigation into President Trump’s actions to challenge the 1010 presidential election, including “recordings and transcripts of witness interviews, and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel.”

The J6 panel did share the documents with her.

“Based on public reporting, the Select Committee shared important records with Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

They actively colluded.

“Politico also reported that Fani Willis’ staff met with the Select Committee in April 2022 and participated in multiple phone calls with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. The Select Committee never archived the same video recordings that the Fulton County District Attorney requested.”

The House will investigate the collusion.

