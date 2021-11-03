















No Supply Chain Problems for Homeless, They’re Stealing From CA Freight Trains

The backlog of cargo containers making their way from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach saw widespread burglaries as they were carried on trains through an area of tracks lined by homeless encampments.

Thousands of boxes were seen laying near the train tracks “as far as the eye could see” in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Park, NBC4 reported. A FedEx container and several others had their doors wide open and boxes tipping over.

How could that have happened? One way appears to be thieves climbing on board packed freight cars and gaining entry. Weren’t they locked you ask? ‘Yes,’ is the answer. How’d they get inside? Men were seen jumping off a moving train carrying what appeared to be bolt cutters. So where did those encamped homeless get their hands on the bolt cutters?

They likely walked into and out of some hardware store with an item valued at well under $900. That’s the magic number that allows thieves in California to be absolved from their crime.

It’s proving to be a spectacular return on a zero-sum investment. They can thank Joe Biden’s supply chain boondoggle for their good fortune. For the rest of Americans watching skyrocketing inflation and empty store shelves, it’s proving to be a great misfortune.

Related















