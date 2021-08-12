TN school board maskers issue fiat despite 1000 angry parents

















Every Republican in the Tennessee House has signed a letter asking Governor Bill Lee to call them back for a special session to take action on mask mandates in schools, “overreach” by health boards, and more as maskers issue fiats for schools. He is reviewing the request but the Lt. Gov. prefers to see schools set their own mandates.

It follows maskers on the Williamson County, Tennessee school board demanded parents mask their children when school opens.

It enraged about a thousand parents, some of whom were inside the hearing room. One parent who spoke on behalf of unmasking was radio commentator Clay Travis as we reported.

During the heated debate before the measure was passed, a parent who identified himself as former Marine Daniel Jordan told the board, “Actions have consequences. If you vote for this, we will come for you, in a non-violent way,” CNN reported.

He added: “In the past, you dealt with sheep, now prepare yourself to deal with lions.”

Outside, meanwhile, irate parents chanted “We’ll not comply!” and cursed as the health-care worker [plants] streamed out of the building after the emotionally charged session, The Hill reported.

“Take that mask off!” one woman was heard yelling.

An unmasked man was seen yelling at a healthcare worker walking to his car, “You’re not on our side!” We know who you are!”

A few in attendance were pro-maskers

Dr. Jennifer King, a parent, and a physician told the board, “As a pediatric ICU physician, we are seeing more younger previously healthy children admitted with respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome than we have in prior strains, as cases in children are on the rise.

“This trend will only worsen if we don’t act now,” she said during the raucous meeting. Police escorted some disruptive people out of the room, footage shared on Twitter shows.

A masker parent threatened to go to court and that likely influenced the board.

There are many negative consequences for some children who are forced to wear masks all day, day after day. Parents should decide for their children. The board could give a workshop for the parents or go with taking temperatures instead but chose to mandate.

THREATS

The Sentinel stands with the decision resting with parents, not a dictatorial school board. We don’t stand with the idea of vague threats which some parents are accused of doing. It doesn’t help the case. However, the parents are angry because they are the ones who know their children and the school board is issuing fiats.

Masks seem to be common sense but scientific studies do not show masks work. If the rulers would stop saying they follow the science, it might actually help their case.

Watch the three clips:

I caught this second disruption on video only moments later. “I’ll see you in court,” the woman vowed. Lots of legal threats tonight of lawsuits. I wonder if we’ll see any come to fruition. pic.twitter.com/UMb481Froa — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) August 11, 2021

