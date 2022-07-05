Low-Income Housing Costs $1 Million per Apartment in California

Low-income housing now costs $1 million per apartment to build in Progressive California. This is what Progressives want for the country.

It is a record-breaking sum that makes it harder to house the ever-increasing numbers of low-income Californians who need help paying rent.

Obviously, they can’t help many people, but they apparently have plenty of money for healthcare for the world. Any illegal alien who shows up in California gets free healthcare at the expense of everyone who makes money.

Labor and material prices are the big problems. They have soared because of inflation, supply-chain problems, and worker shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. But numerous factors within the control of state and local governments are also to blame for the high cost of building affordable housing in California.

The Newsom regulations, and the regulations set up before him, are ridiculous and very damaging.

“In comparison with private sector development, low-income housing is often saddled with more stringent environmental and labor standards. Affordable housing projects also frequently face high parking requirements, lengthy local approval processes, and a byzantine bureaucracy to secure financing,” the LA Times reports.

“The hallmark of progressive leadership is to create a problem through overregulation or bad policy, and then propose solutions that require big government solutions. And never trust the free market to solve a problem. By way of example, Los Angeles and San Francisco created a homeless problem by not enforcing their no camping laws. Their solution is to build free, permanent government housing for all of the homeless campers. Similarly, California has driven up the cost of new housing through onerous building requirements, and now seeks to solve the housing shortage problem by giving billions in government subsidies for so-called “low-income” housing,” says James Breslo at The Epoch Times.

Then there is other red tape and roadblocks.

There is no hope for California.

