When You’re a Dem President and Lost Mark Zuckerberg…

First, the dementia-ridden Joe Biden lost Jeff Bezos, and now he has lost Mark Zuckerberg. Elon Musk and Steve Forbes are also speaking about him honestly which is bad for Joe.

Biden ordered companies he is smothering to bring down the price of gasoline and that didn’t sit well with Jeff Bezos.

As Bezos wrote on Twitter, “it’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

It must be shocking for the White House to find out their penchant for lying and misdirection is not absolute. Inflation seems to be a red line.

It didn’t stop there. He lost Mark Zuckerberg. That’s two big donors

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg warned employees of an economic downturn. Biden has clearly lost him.

“If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history,” Zuckerberg told his staff during a weekly session, the audio of which was obtained by Reuters. Meta reportedly planned to hire roughly 10,000 new engineers throughout the year, but has cut this expectation down to 6,000-7,000, Zuckerberg announced in the audio.

Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” Zuckerberg told his teams. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox concurred with Zuckerberg’s sentiment, according to Reuters. “I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets,” Cox wrote in a memo, also obtained by Reuters. Elon Musk is fed up with him too. In a recent interview on the All-in-One podcast, Musk had plenty to say about Biden, his competence, and inflation. “The general public is not aware of the degree to which unions control the Democratic Party,” Elon Musk said. He believes certain unions are primary drivers of Democratic Party and Biden administration policies. Competence “It’s hard to tell what Biden is doing to be totally frank.” “The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. It’s like, the path to power is the path to the teleprompter. ‘Cause [he] has to read the teleprompter. I do feel like if somebody accidentally leaned on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman.” Inflation “The obvious reason for inflation is the government printed a zillion [more dollars] than it had, obviously. So, it’s like the government can’t just have issued checks far in excess of revenue without there being inflation; [with] the velocity of money held constant; unless there were something to change with the velocity of money. It’s just that the federal government writes checks, [and] they never bounce. That is effectively the creation of more dollars. And if there are more dollars that are created than the increase in goods and services in the economy, then you have inflation. Again, [assuming] the velocity of money held constant.” “This is very basic. This is not like, super complicated. And if the government could just issue massive amounts of money, and deficits didn’t matter, then why don’t we just make the deficit 100 times bigger? And the answer is you can’t. It will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless. Various countries have tried this experiment multiple times. It’s not like ‘oh, I wonder what will happen if this is done?’ Have you seen Venezuela? The poor people of Venezuela have been run roughshod by their government. Obviously, you can’t simply create money; the true economy—it’s very important, the true economy is the output of goods and services. It’s not money. It’s literally what is the output of goods and services. Money is simply a way for us—or anything that you call money–is a way for us to conveniently exchange goods and services without having to engage in barter. And also to shift obligations in time. Those are the two reasons you have money.” Steve Forbes As Forbes said, Biden undermined the dollar. Biden already lost in 2024 without even running. Hillary will have to stop saying she will back him in 2024 and find a new “leader”.

