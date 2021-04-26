Lowest ratings ever for the odious, terrible, awful, Oscars









The Oscars showcased numerous celebrities who took the stage to comment on or reference former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction and police brutality in general.

That’s a crock and they’re dangerous ignoramuses.

The show earned record-low ratings as the show adjusted its venue and schedule in order to accommodate safety concerns due to the coronavirus.

[The pandemic isn’t why this show bombed]

According to Variety, citing early Nielsen numbers, an average of 9.85 million viewers watched the show Sunday evening, which is a 58.3%, 13.75 million viewer drop-off from last year.

POLITICIZED HATE BY SPOILED NARCISSISTS

It’s been crashing since 2014. That’s about when they decided to get political.

In addition, the show earned a mere 1.9 rating among the key demographic of adults age 18-49.

The plug should be pulled. The Left ruined the show and too many people won’t watch or go to their movies. People are tired of watching so many awards shows with narcissists telling each other how great they are and how awful half the country — and now the police — are.

The Oscars, in their day, regularly averaged anywhere from 40 to 50 million viewers. They soared to an all-time high of nearly 60 million in 1998.

In addition to trashing the police, they were boring.

Regina King nearly stumbled as she took to the podium at the beginning of the ceremon. And she immediately went into her condemnation of Derek Chauvin. She said she would be marching with BLM if he hadn’t been convicted. BLM are communist anarchists.

TV Line deemed the event “a painfully earnest snoozefest“, while IndieWire called it an “insiders’ awards show [that] collapsed under its own weight”.

The Arts Desk said it was “dispiriting throughout” and asked why winners were allowed “to yammer on incessantly”.

Even Variety’s more upbeat review took issue with its “insistence on upending its own order for the sake of it”.

Nowhere do they mention the politicization of the Oscars as having lowered the ratings. These people are in their own little world. That’s good. We want them to continue to implode.

Way off on my conservative prediction earlier that the Oscars would lose 6-7 million viewers from last year’s already-low numbers. Context- 1998: 57M viewers; 2014: 40M viewers; 2020: 23.6M; 2021: 9.85M. So 30M viewers gone in the span of just 7 years, 47M gone from 23 yrs ago. https://t.co/4JXwimtn2f — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 26, 2021

Watch for truth:

Related