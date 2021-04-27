MIT study finds 6′ rule does almost nothing to stop COV









An MIT study found that staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We’ve been locked down and businesses were ruined over false premises.

The risk of exposure from an infected person is similar at 6 feet and 60 feet, one researcher said.

The study said mask-wearing, ventilation, and what a space is used for were bigger variables.

According to MIT researchers, the rule is based on an outdated understanding of how the coronavirus moves in closed spaces.

They said other variables — like the number of people in a space, whether they wear masks, what they are doing, and the level of ventilation — were much more important.

The 6-foot rule is used in various forms around the world: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises 6 feet of separation indoors and outdoors, while in the UK the figure is 2 meters. In much of Europe, the figure is 1 meter, which is also recommended as a minimum distance by the World Health Organization.

Wrong again! Will they follow the science and get rid of the 6′ rule? Probably not.

