It’s a Crime to Be Unvaxxed in Austria and Police Are Going To Pull Them Off the Road

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen imposed new Covid restrictions that require all adults in the country to be fully vaccinated and boosted or face fines until 2024. Drivers will be pulled over at random for spot checks. Some counties have already hired hunters. In Austria, it is illegal to go unvaxxed. According to their polls, 55% of Austrians support this.

DYSTOPIA

A brand new Orwellian law, which builds on the pre-Christmas forced vaccination law, runs through January 31st, 2024, and will go into effect next month.

Beginning on March 15th, law enforcement authorities will begin checking people’s vaccine status by pulling over drivers at random. Violators will be fined at increasing rates up to four times a year. The fourth fine is $3,890.

Under this law, the Austrian government will also create a vaccine registry that will record everyone who has been vaccinated and give those who have been found disobeying a date they must be vaccinated by.

Will they get a Gold Star to sew onto their clothing?

People who will be exempt include pregnant people, those with health conditions affected by the vaccines, and those with natural immunity, according to CNN.

NOT EVERYONE AGREES

AUSTRIA: Clashes took place between police and protesters demonstrating against lockdowns and forced vaccinations today. pic.twitter.com/anRY6TQO9a — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) December 4, 2021

Massive protest in Vienna today against Austria’s lockdown and plans for forced vaccinations. This video and many more from across Europe via @BananaMediaQ #Widerstand #Österrike #Austria pic.twitter.com/VjwLwF8yKo — Jonna 🇸🇪 (@dufrianord) December 4, 2021

