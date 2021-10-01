Lt. Col. Scheller remains in jail without charges

















Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller remains jailed for publicly criticizing the nation’s horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal. At the same time, thirty-six congresspeople are demanding his immediate release.

The hearing was going to be held in secret. That raised eyebrows. Most don’t trust these commanders.

Lt. Col. Scheller is in pre-trial confinement and will be at least until next week. Both the Marine Corps and defense agreed to delay the hearing scheduled for today.

He is facing four possible charges: contempt toward officials; willfully disobeying a superior officer; failure to obey an order, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman. The charges stem from several media posts and videos he released in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, Lt. Col. Scheller was ordered to stop posting and then posted again, defying orders. However, for 17 years, he served honorably and in war zones.

Scheller, 40, was arrested and jailed at the Camp Lejeune brig Monday for allegedly breaking four military laws by refusing orders to stop posting critical videos on social media.

He is now in solitary.

They aren’t about to let him out of prison.

While he has yet to be charged, Marine Corps officials say they consider him a flight risk and believe China may intend to use his comments as propaganda. They are likely more concerned that Trump supporters will benefit in some way.

Lt. Col. Scheller said he was willing to continue serving his time in the brig if it will give “peace of mind” to Marine Corps officials while allowing negotiations for an “honorable departure” to continue. He told supporters that the staff at the Marine Brig on Camp Lejeune are treating him well, a source said.

PROMINENT SUPPORTERS

The non-partisan Justice Warriors Caucus supports the Lt. Col. The group is an official congressional group that advocates for service members who’ve been unjustly incarcerated.

“We believe that the military is trying to do this behind closed doors without proper oversight,” Derrick Miller, executive director of the caucus, told Dailymail.com. “There’s nothing that prohibits people from being admitted to this court procedure.”

“The fact that they’re trying to do this behind closed doors should be concerning to every American.”

Miller highlighted the optics of Scheller being jailed despite no Americans being held accountable for the August 26 ambush, or a more recent US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including children.

“I think that there is a lot of frustration and with this process in general, if look at what happened during the Afghanistan withdrawal and the service members who unfortunately lost their lives and the families who will never see their loved ones again,” he said.

That has made Lt. Col. Scheller a hero for some who agree with his criticisms.

HE HAS SUPPORTERS

Rep. Louie Gohmert says his imprisonment “appears to be for messaging, retribution, and convenience.”

Scheller’s commander is obliged under law to reasonably justify his imprisonment within 72 hours, Gohmert said in his letter to Marine Corps. Commandant Gen. David H. Berger.

The Trump family has been very supportive of the Colonel but he wants no part of them. On Facebook, he asked Donald Trump Jr. to stop tweeting about him and complained that Donald Trump divided the nation.

Trump supporters raised almost $2 million for him.

He posted some rigorous anti-Trump comments and took it back the next day.

“No, President Trump didn’t divide the country. But President Trump, in my humble opinion, is incapable of bringing us back together,” Scheller wrote.

Trump supporters are still donating to him.

Lt. Col. Scheller violated the chain of command but the mess in Afghanistan was exceptionally bad and he has served honorably for a long time and in war zones. Hopefully, that will be taken into account. It’s hard to imagine any of these government officials acting fairly.

